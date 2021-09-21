Lawrence parks foundation plans fall festival

By Chris Bavender

The inaugural Lawrence Community Parks Foundation Fall Festival is set for 1 to 5 p.m. Oct. 3 at Lawrence Community Park, 5301 N. Franklin Rd.

“The primary reasons to hold this festival are fundraising, expanding awareness, celebrating our parks and community activities,” said Trace Yates, executive director for the Lawrence Community Parks Foundation.

The nonprofit Lawrence Community Parks Foundation was founded in 2019 with a mission to support and enhance public parks and greenspace in the City of Lawrence. The goal is to have Lawrence recognized for exceptional parks, connected trails, vibrant green spaces and inclusive recreational opportunities that connect the community.

The family friendly fall festival will include games and activities, food trucks, live music with Heartstone Crossing Band, tethered hot-air balloon rides and a dog agility contest.



“Funds raised will help support our foundation and current initiatives under way, including the Lawrence Butterfly Project to expand natural habitats in our city or Lawrence parks,” Yates said.

Event sponsors include Cohron Homes, Mission Mechanical, Insurance by George, Minuteman Press, Culvers of Lawrence, Ekwall Insurance Group, Storage of America, Steve Sergi /Remax Group (hot air balloon) and Sun King beer tent.

Admission is free but there is a fee for the balloon rides – $5 for youth and $10 for adults.

Yates said he hopes beyond awareness of the parks foundation and its mission, attendees also will take away community pride and appreciation for the area’s parks and public spaces.

For more, visit lawrenceparksin.org/event/fall-festival.