Noblesville Schools to install $80,000 sculpture at Field Drive, Cumberland Road roundabout

Noblesville Schools is installing an $80,000 school-themed sculpture at the roundabout of Field Drive and Cumberland Road. It will feature the district’s prominent “N” in and gold colors. The words “Noblesville” and “Millers” will be highlighted next to the “N.” Two 17-foot aluminum Ns facing opposite directions will be featured and angled in the roundabout.

The sculpture is funded through the same construction bond used to build the stadium, with no change in the tax rate and no use of classroom or referendum money. The sculpture will be complete next month.

The district launched a community art contest in 2019 to seek design inspiration for the project. It received five submissions that featured a prominent N, which was then chosen as the final design. The winning submissions came from Carter Metzger, a Noblesville West Middle School sixth-grader; Amelia Wiggins, a Noblesville High School 10th-grader; Kelsie Hayward, a 2021 NHS graduate; Jakob O’Dell, a 2019 NHS graduate; and Donna Hess, a receptionist for Noblesville Schools.

“The black and gold N design is iconic and honors Noblesville Schools’ students, staff, alumni and families – past, present and future,” stated Marnie Cooke, director of marketing and communications for Noblesville Schools. “We hope this becomes a special landmark for the community to enjoy for many years to come and are thankful to the City of Noblesville and Nickel Plate Arts for their support with this project.”

The roundabout at Field Drive and Cumberland Road is the second in the city with artwork. The first is the five-points roundabout at 10th Street and Christian Street.

“I cannot think of anything more appropriate than a group of Noblesville students and staff collaborating to showcase our community’s school spirit through this sculpture,” Noblesville Mayor Chris Jensen stated.

The district chose the intersection to feature the art because of its location at the center of several schools, school facilities and athletic venues, including the new Noblesville High School multipurpose stadium opening in 2022.