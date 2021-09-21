Fishers mayor presents proposed 2022 budget with lower tax rate 

Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness presented the proposed 2022 budget to the Fishers City Council during its Sept. 20 meeting.

With the proposal, the city’s tax rate will lower from .7215 per $100 assessed value to .7105. The tax rate remained neutral in 2021. Fishers’ tax rate is the second lowest in Hamilton County, higher only than Cicero’s. The county town with the highest tax rate is Sheridan at 1.3097 per $100 assessed value.

The proposed budget also recommends a 4 percent raise for employees and elected officials; the addition of three police officers and eight firefighters; the promotion of two part-time inspectors to full time; and the addition of two teachers in residence at the AgriPark in partnership with HSE Schools.

With the proposal, the city’s cash reserves would be more than $41 million.

“The balance I am proposing tonight is a fiscally sound budget, a balanced budget that actually has some cash surplus,” Fadness said. “This is especially meaningful to me just given the context of what we found ourselves over the past two years. To have dealt with a pandemic, to have challenged ourselves to provide a higher level of service in regards to the health department and to deal with an economic turmoil, to make difficult decisions internally and yet still be able to invest in our community and to be sitting here contemplating a fiscal year in 2022 where we are lowering our tax rate, investing in public safety and quality of life, on the verge of completing so many construction projects and amenities that we think our community will truly enjoy, it really is an extraordinary spot to be in.”

Other budget items for 2022 include two new bike-share stations; an investment in Makers Playground equipment; constructing pickleball courts at River Glen; upgrading HVAC controls at the City Services building; replacing carpet at Fire Station 94 and Fire Station 95; and adding restroom facilities to the AgriPark.

During the public hearing portion of the meeting, some residents voiced concerns about making sure new buildings are as energy efficient as possible. Another resident also requested the city take $2.2 million of its reserves to help Fishers workers finance a down payment on their homes.

Because it was only an introduction, the council did not vote on the budget. For more, visit fishers.in.us.