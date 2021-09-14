Zionsville physician to host mental health event

Zionsville physician and town council member Dr. Alexander Choi and two of his colleagues will host an event promoting discussions about mental health in the community.

Joining Choi will be QPR, or question, persuade, refer, gatekeeper trainers and Zionsville mothers Amber Nunes and Carrie-Ann Jordan. They residents to share thoughts and concerns about the community’s mental welfare during a mental health wellness event for Zionsville residents at 6:30 p.m., Sept. 20 at Town Hall, 1100 N. Oak St.

Residents can share their experiences navigating the mental health care system. They also will discuss any possible gaps in care.

In 2018, Nunes and Jordan, both advanced practice nurses, began a crusade against suicide. Their efforts began with suicide prevention training in the community, according to the Zionsville Mental Awareness Initiative.

By June 2021, Nunes and Jordan had partnered with Choi. Together, they have taken the first formal steps to create the Zionsville Alliance for Mental Wellness, a self-funded, private partnership.

For more, visit zamwell.org.