Where’s Amy attends ATI’s “Always…Patsy Cline”

Where’s Amy attended ATI’s Sept. 10 opening-night performance of “Always…Patsy Cline.” ATI co-founders Judy Fitzgerald and Cynthia Collins proved once again they are a dynamic duo on and off stage. The songs, special bond and story about two women’s friendship were truly heartwarming. The show is so much fun, I even left humming a few Patsy Cline tunes walking to my car. Do not miss this show, which runs through Oct. 3. Stay tuned for ATI’s production of “Lombardi,” coming Oct. 29-Nov. 21. For more and to reserve tickets, call 317-843-3800 or visit atistage.org.

