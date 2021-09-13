Carmel school board member retires, starting 30-day clock to appoint replacement

Carmel Clay Schools board member Pam Knowles officially retired from the seat she’s held for 11 years during the board’s Sept. 13 workshop meeting, starting a 30-day clock on appointing her replacement.

CCS Director of Community Relations Emily Bauer said the district received 13 applications from potential candidates for the District 2 seat, which stretches across central Carmel between 116th and Main streets and also includes the area north of Main Street and west of Ditch Road. Administrators will review the applications to ensure the interested candidates reside in District 2 and forward those who qualify to the school board for further review.

Applications were due by Sept. 12. Current has requested from CCS a list of applicants for the position.

State law requires the board to interview at least three of the candidates in a public meeting and appoint a replacement within 30 days of the seat becoming vacant. If they fail to do so, a Hamilton County circuit court judge will appoint the replacement.

The board is expected to interview candidates during a special meeting. Board members could call another special meeting to vote on the appointment or make the appointment during their already scheduled Sept. 27 regular meeting or Oct. 12 workshop session.

Administrators and board members began the Sept. 13 workshop by thanking Knowles for her service on the board and presented her with a compass, flowers and her nameplate. Knowles gave remarks before leaving the dais for the final time.