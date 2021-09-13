Carmel Fire Dept. remembers those lost on 9/11

Members of the Carmel Fire Dept. pause during the ceremony. (Photo by Ann Marie Shambaugh)
The Carmel Fire Dept. marked the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks with a ceremony Sept. 11 at the city’s Veterans Memorial. The Carmel Farmers Market, which was in progress across the street, paused during the ceremony to allow visitors and vendors to attend.
The CFD Honor Guard and pipes and drums walk through the farmers market on their way to the ceremony. (Photo by Ann Marie Shambaugh)
CFD Chaplain Doug Kizer gives remarks. (Photo by Ann Marie Shambaugh)
CFD Engineer Brad Sombke rings a bell during the ceremony. (Photo by Ann Marie Shambaugh)
Steel recovered from Ground Zero displayed alongside firefighting gear in honor of those lost in the attacks. (Photo by Ann Marie Shambaugh)
The Freedom Flag flies during the ceremony. The flag, provided by the Freedom Flag Foundation, is a national symbol of remembrance for the 9/11 attacks. Carmel was the only city in Indiana authorized to fly a Freedom Flag on the 20th anniversary of the attack. (Photo by Ann Marie Shambaugh)
A wreath to remember those lost in the 9/11 terrorist attacks is placed on the stage. (Photo by Ann Marie Shambaugh)