Three killed in Lebanon residence

Three people were killed inside a Lebanon residence Sept. 8, according to the Lebanon Police Dept.

At approximately 06:11 p.m., LPD officers responded to 403 E. Walnut St. on the report of three deceased persons.

Lebanon Officers arrived on scene and confirmed three deceased individuals were inside the residence “with obvious, violent, traumatic injuries,” according to an LPD media release.

The Boone County Homicide Task Force and Crime Scene Investigators were called to the scene. The three deceased individuals were identified as Grace Bishop, 20, of Lebanon, Brannon Martin, 21, of Lebanon, and Larry Stogsdill Jr., 42, of Lebanon. Their deaths are being investigated as homicides, according to the LPD. The department did not elaborate on if or how the three knew each other.

Police say the public is not believed to be in immediate danger at this time.

Assisting agencies included the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, Whitestown Metropolitan Police Dept., Zionsville Police Dept., Lebanon Fire Dept., Boone County EMS, Zionsville Fire Dept., Boone County Coroner’s Office, Boone County Prosecutor’s Office and the Salvation Army.