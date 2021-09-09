500 Festival welcomes Current Publishing, LLC as print media partner

The 500 Festival, a nonprofit organization providing life-enriching events and programs that celebrate the spirit and legacy of the Indianapolis 500, announced Sept. 9 that Current Publishing, LLC is its new print media partner for the 500 Festival Miler Series presented by OrthoIndy and 500 Festival Off the Grid presented by KeyBank.

“The 500 Festival Miler Series, presented by OrthoIndy, and the 500 Festival Off the Grid, presented by KeyBank, are critical events for the 500 Festival that we welcome Current readers to participate in,” stated Bob Bryant, president and CEO of the 500 Festival. “We are eager to partner with Current Publishing to extend the reach and impact of these two significant events as we continue to activate our mission to enrich lives and foster positive community impact throughout Indiana.”

Current Publishing is a Carmel-based newspaper and digital company that serves Carmel, Fishers, Geist, Noblesville, Westfield and Zionsville for free by U.S. Mail each Tuesday.

“We are so delighted to partner with the 500 Festival and to help build a brand that people already love and trust in our wonderful communities,” stated Ben Weir, co-owner of Current Publishing.

The 500 Festival Miler Series consists of three running and walking events at unique distances, a 3-Miler race, a 6-Miler race and a 10-Miler race that start and finish in downtown Indianapolis. The timing of each race coincides with a typical training program for a spring distance race, the perfect low-pressure opportunity for participants to gauge their progression in preparation for the OneAmerica 500 Festival Mini-Marathon or a spring distance race of their choice. These events also provide participants with an opportunity to get moving and accomplish their fitness goals.

The 500 Festival Off the Grid is the Indianapolis 500 race weekend’s premier celebration to toast to a successful Month of May and the upcoming Indy 500 race. This race-eve tradition is a night full of revelry and entertainment, complete with an eclectic audience of business, corporate, civic and social leaders. The black-tie event also includes a live-televised red carpet, welcoming celebrity guests and special VIP guests in town for race weekend.

For more, visit 500festival.com or youarecurrent.com.