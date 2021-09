The first three performers of Carmel Community Players’ “Boeing Boeing,” which were set for Sept. 10-12 at The Cat in Carmel, have been canceled due to a cast and crew members testing positive for COVID-19, CCP president Lori Raffel announced Sept. 8

The final four performances are still set for Sept. 16-19. Those who purchased tickets for the first weekend will have option to exchange for another performance or another CCP show or can receive a refund. For more, visit carmelplayers.org