Marilyn’s Place holds September Salebration

Glenn Conn figured Hamilton County residents in need could use support beyond food pantries.

“A nonfood pantry is another way to help fill the gaps in service for those in need of assistance,” Conn said. “We can help someone just entering the workforce with work-related clothing, shoes, socks, dress shirts, dress slacks, dress jackets and two-piece suits for both men and women.”

Conn planned to open the pantry in Noblesville in the November 2019, but construction and the COVID-19 pandemic delayed it until the summer of 2020. Marilyn’s Place’s September Salebration is set for 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 10 and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 11 in the parking lot of Marilyn’s Place, 1106 S. 8th St. The rain date is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 12.

“We can help parents and single parents with newborn clothing and toddler clothes,” Conn said. “We help persons living on a fixed income with much-needed items, such as toiletries and cleaning supplies. We provide blankets and bedding for the homeless and other clients. In this and other ways, we help our patrons save their hard-earned money for other things, such as rent, utilities, transportation, medicines and prescriptions and more.”

People can donate items for sale and shop to donate.

“We have some original artwork by Steven Robbins, available both at our fall sale and online,” Conn said. “We also have jewelry, small furniture, lamps, a printer and rugs. Items are donated throughout the year by members of the community, and we then sell them to help with rent, utilities and operating costs.”

A sale also was conducted in June. Conn said he is attempting to make the sales an annual event.

Conn said more tables are needed to display items. For more, visit marilynsplaceinc.org.