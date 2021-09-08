ISDH reports 2,952 additional COVID-19 cases

The Indiana State Dept. of Health announced today that 2,952 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing to 889,362 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the new coronavirus.

To date, 14,258 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, which includes 86 deaths that occurred between Aug. 21 and Sept. 7 but were newly reported to the state. Another 451 probable deaths have been reported to date based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

A total of 4,001,012 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 3,995,480 on Tuesday. A total of 12,627,901 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the ISDH since Feb. 26, 2020.

To find testing sites around the state, visit coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. Clinics are being added regularly around the state.

Hoosiers age 12 and older can receive a COVID-19 vaccine; individuals younger than age 18 are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine only. To find a vaccination clinic near you, visit ourshot.in.gov or call 2-1-1 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are accepted at most sites.

Hoosiers in the ZIP codes in which the clinics are located will receive a text message or email informing them of the locations and services offered.

As of today, a total of 6,301,543 doses have been administered in Indiana. This includes 3,160,508 first doses and 3,141,035 individuals who are fully vaccinated.