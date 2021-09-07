Current Publishing
Night & Day diversions – September 7, 2020

Beef & Boards

Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre presents “Newsies” through Oct. 3. For more, visit beefandboards.com.

Feinstein’s

Performances at Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael in Carmel include comedian Todd McComas, Sept. 9; Goldie Ingram with The Bulletproof Soul Band, Sept. 10; and D’Roq and the Bulletproof Soul Band, Sept 11. For more, visit feinsteinshc.com.

Actors Theatre of Indiana

Actors Theatre of Indiana will present “Always…Patsy Cline” from Sept. 10 to Oct. 3 at the Studio Theater at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit atistage.org.

Carmel Community Players

Carmel Community Players’ production of “Boeing! Boeing!” runs from Sept. 10 to 19 at The Cat, 254 Veterans Way, Carmel. For more, visit carmelplayers.org.

