From left, Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness, Community Health’s George Hurd and Kathy Krusei join Fishers Rotary’s Eddie Rivers and Karen Karmolinski for the presentation of the check. (photo submitted by Fishers Rotary)

Fishers Rotary Club presents check to Project Hope

On June 14, members of the Fishers Rotary Club gathered at The Hawthorns Golf and Country Club for a golf outing to raise money for Project Hope, a partnership between Hamilton Southeastern Schools and Community Health to provide mental health resources to students.

On Aug. 27, Rotary Club members presented Community Health Networks with a check for $20,000.

“Your support will help children, it will help families and it will save lives,” said George Hurd, Project Hope and vice president of behavioral health at Community Networks.

The money will help fund Project Hope, a scholarship fund established in 2019, that has so far provided 39 students with counseling and other mental health-based services.

“This is an initiative that (Rotary) supports and greatly believes in,” Fishers Rotary President Karen Karmolinski said.

For more about Project Hope, visit hsefoundation.org/projecthope.

