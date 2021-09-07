Current Road Construction

CARMEL

Project: Range Line Road reconstruction

Location: Between City Center Drive and Elm Street. The project will include construction of a new roundabout at Walnut Street (6th Street) and Range Line Road. Alternate routes during construction include Keystone Parkway, Main Street, City Center Drive and 3rd Avenue SW.

Expected completion: Work on the roundabout is under way, with a full closure of the intersection expected for approximately 60 days.



Project: Transmission and water utility work

Location: Veterans Way between The Cat Theatre and 1st Street SW. Partial closures will occur but access to all addresses will be maintained.

Expected completion: The four-phase project, which will later impact other areas, is expected to be complete by May 2022.

Project: Burial of overhead lines

Location: Guilford Road between Grand Boulevard and Main Street

Expected completion: End of 2021

Project: Sidewalk installation and drainage upgrades

Location: Shoshone Drive and Oswego Road

Expected completion: October

FISHERS

Project: Roundabout construction on 146th street.

Location: The intersection of Ind. 37 and 146th Street. Best detour is bypassing 146th street by taking 141st street.

Expected completion: May 2022.

Project: Roundabout construction on 131st street.

Location: The intersection of Ind. 37 and 131st Street. Best detour is to avoid 131st street by taking 126th street.

Expected completion: July 2022.

GEIST

Project: Water Main replacement

Location: Maple Lane, Zoeller Ave and Wallingwood Drive, had been scheduled originally to be completed by late summer, the project has been delayed due to supply chain issues and has been rescheduled to begin at the beginning of September.

Expected completion: After January 1

NOBLESVILLE AND NORTH

Project: Small structure replacement

Location: 191st Street between Cyntheanne Road and Prairie Baptist Road will be closed to all thru traffic.

Expected completion: Dec. 1.

WESTFIELD

Project: Closure due to weekly farmers market

Location: Mill Street just south of the Grand Junction Plaza will be closed every Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. for the Westfield Farmers Market.

Expected completion: Through Sept. 30

Project: Jersey Street

Location: From Union Street to Mill Street

Expected completion: Jersey Street will be closed for the remainder of the Grand Junction Plaza construction.

Project: Grand Junction Plaza

Location: The parking lot west of Union Street and south of Main Street

Expected completion: The gravel parking lot on the east end of Park Street is permanently closed as the Grand Junction Plaza is moving into the construction phase. Parking is available on the west end of Park Street.

ZIONSVILLE

Project: North/South Connector

Location: The final element to begin on the project is the new, two-lane roundabout on Oak Street at C.R. 850 E., also known as Cooper Road. While Oak Street is planned to remain open to traffic throughout this phase, C.R. 850 E. will close south of the intersection for approximately 30 days during construction. This is due to the change in elevation; the roundabout will be higher than the cross-street, so a temporary access cannot be provided.

Expected completion: This month

Project: Oak Street sewer/low pressure force main

Location: The sewer will be on the north side of Oak Street and extend west of Cooper Road, traveling east to just west of Irish Hill. All residents along the side streets of Oak Street who are in the direct location of the sewer project are being considered for sewer, including residents as far west as 800 E. and as far east as 950 E. As a first step, the Wastewater Department assessed interest, asking residents in the area to complete a survey. The Town needs greater than 50 percent buy-in from the neighbors to run sewer down a street and all neighbors will be asked to contribute in the cost. However, residents will not be forced to connect.

Expected completion: For the Oak Street sewer system, expected completion is this summer, though a more specific timeframe hasn’t been announced. The project is currently under construction. For the low pressure force main system, construction will begin in 2022. Expected completion is summer 2022.

Project: U.S. 421 and C.R. 550

Location: INDOT has started the intersection improvement project at U.S. 421 and C.R. 550 to add a traffic light at this intersection. The project could take a few months to complete. There will not be any closures but there may be lane restrictions at times with flaggers present.

Expected completion: Late summer 2021.

Project: C.R. 875 E. closure

Location: C.R. 875 E near Cobblestone to the Rail Trail crossing is closed as Zionsville Community Schools contractors construct a new school entrance.

Expected completion: Sept. 20

Suggested detour: Use Whitestown Road/500 S. to 400 S. and 800 E.