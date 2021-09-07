Blueprint for Improvement:  An outdoor retreat in Zionsville

This 2013 home is in east Zionsville’s Willow Ridge neighborhood. The owners wanted to replace the deck with a screened porch.

The new porch extends further than the previous deck to give the homeowners plenty of room for enjoying the outdoors.

The vaulted ceiling is finished with wood paneling.

The new addition was painted in a color that more closely mirrors the home’s exterior.

The stairs were relocated to the opposite side, providing closer access to the rest of the backyard.

The updated landscaping includes an updated stone pathway.