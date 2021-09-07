Blueprint for Improvement:  An outdoor retreat in Zionsville

This 2013 home is in east Zionsville’s Willow Ridge neighborhood. The owners wanted to replace the deck with a screened porch.
- The new porch extends further than the previous deck to give the homeowners plenty of room for enjoying the outdoors.
- The vaulted ceiling is finished with wood paneling.
- The new addition was painted in a color that more closely mirrors the home’s exterior.
- The stairs were relocated to the opposite side, providing closer access to the rest of the backyard.
- The updated landscaping includes an updated stone pathway.