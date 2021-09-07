At the table with Anna: Native Bread

Editor’s note: The next several At the Table with Anna columns will spotlight gluten-free items.

Where to go: Native Bread



Address: 9546 Allisonville Rd., Suite 106, Indianapolis, or the Broad Ripple Farmers Market



What to get: Roasted garlic and rosemary loaf



Price: $11

Anna’s take: I had never tried Native Bread, and in a new attempt at being gluten-free, I decided to give it a go. The bread is gluten-, dairy- and egg-free, but the taste and consistency make it just as delicious (or more so, in my opinion) than traditional bread. It is dense and toasts beautifully, and there are so many different options. I tried three loaves: roasted garlic and rosemary ($11), olive loaf ($11) and honey oat loaf ($11). The honey oat loaf is best sliced and toasted and served with jam or as sandwich bread. I used the roasted garlic and rosemary loaf and the olive loaf as side items for homemade tomato soup. They are excellent for dipping, and when you smear on some butter (or dairy-free butter) and pop them under the oven broiler, they become crisp and pair perfectly with warm soup.

Native Bread has so many options – seeded boule, sourdough, baguette, burger buns, cookies, scones, galettes and more – and they are all gluten-, dairy- and egg-free. Native Bread is available for carryout and pickup every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. It operates a booth weekly at the Broad Ripple Farmers Market from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays at 7700 N. Meridian St., Indianapolis. I plan to solely purchase my bread from this company in the future because it is delicious. For more, visit nativebread.com.