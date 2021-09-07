Opinion: Food for thought

Most of us have a favorite fast food. Sure, we pretend like we never have the stuff and that even if we did, we only chose the healthiest options. But sometimes, the craving for greasy, salty and convenient french fries is too tempting to overcome. How could this fare be bad for us when it tastes so good? Besides, how much damage could a trio of drive-thru tacos really do? What about a late-night trove of golden and cheesy breadsticks?

Unless we are afflicted with over-the-top sodium levels or other preexisting complications, the occasional chicken-and-waffle sandwich is not likely the worst thing we do to our bodies. So, why does having the telltale bag on our front seat bring an inkling of shame? Are we embarrassed by the sloth indicated since we didn’t take the time to grill the cheeseburger ourselves? Is fast food lazy food, or is it because we feel like we are cheating on some promise to our bodies to try to care for them a little bit more? Is fast food fat food? Maybe it is that we don’t like the supposed politics of these purveyors? Do they pay workers enough? Do they care enough about their suppliers or are they closed on Sundays? Is fast food virtue-signaling food?

Whatever the beef we have with it, fast food is not likely to depart the landscape (or our gullet) anytime soon. So, can we find peace during a burger war? The conflict is so great that governments around the world have weighed in. Many Communist and Socialist regimes have officially restricted access to the forbidden fries, and we even talk about it here in the land of the free. Should there be a supersize? Perhaps, some say. But isn’t fast food just food fast?