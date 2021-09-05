Social Cantina coming soon to Carmel’s Midtown

A new Mexican restaurant is set to soon open in Carmel’s Midtown.

Social Cantina is scheduled to open in November or December at 350 N. Monon Blvd. The first Social Cantina opened in Bloomington in 2018.

“We call it modern Mexican,” said Chris Martin, vice president of operations for Bloomington-based Finney Hospitality Group. “It’s a little more upscale foodie take on street tacos, which is really the core of the menu. There are bowls that are rice-based. There will be a pretty good selection of traditional Mexican food, enchiladas, burritos, quesadillas and nachos.”

Martin said there are extensive adult beverage offerings with more than 100 bottles of tequila and mezcals.

“There is a robust selection of margaritas,” Martin said.

The Carmel restaurant is part of the Railyard at Midtown mixed-use development.

“We should be under construction in the next couple of weeks,” Martin said. “Once we get the hammer swung, we’ll have a better idea of the exact timeline.”

Martin said the company liked the foot traffic around the Midtown area.

“There are a lot of events that take place and are going to continue to take place in that part of Carmel,” he said. “Every day of the week it has strong walkability. Our restaurants are where there are a lot of things to do, and we thought Midtown played into that model we know already works well for our brand.”

Martin said the restaurant will seat approximately 200 indoors and 80 outdoors.

“The initial intent will be to hire 100 people, management and team members,” he said.

Finney Hospitality Group started with The Tap and has restaurants in Bloomington, downtown Indianapolis and West Lafayette.

The group also owns Smoke Works and Yogi’s in Bloomington.

For more, visit thesocialcantina.com.