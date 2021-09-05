Column: When caring becomes a concern

Commentary by Lorene Burkhart

Imagine if you were a child and you saw your parent being a bully and aggressive in situations that involve you. What impression would you have about how to behave if you disagree with someone?

The old phrase, “What is the world coming to?” comes to mind. When adults act like unruly children, what can we expect from their children? Then we send them to school for the teacher to handle it.

There are many books and resources on anger management. When I checked on Google, I noticed that the Mayo Clinic had posted 10 tips to tame your temper. They preface their list by reminding us that anger is a normal and healthy emotion but that it’s important to deal with it in a positive way, that when uncontrolled, anger can take a toll on your health and your relationships. What to do?

The first and last suggestions were excellent: Think before you speak and know when to seek help. The other tips are helpful as well. Look them up if you’re interested.

When a friend created a nonprofit, Peace Learning Center, I was impressed with his passion to bring messages of nonconfrontational interaction to children in their schools and through workshops. Their service has expanded to business and on profit leaders, youth workers and school staff and volunteers and donors. Since its inception, it has served more than 200,000 individuals. Impressive!

As you were no doubt told when you were a child, mind your manners, but add to that, and your temper.

Everyone will benefit.