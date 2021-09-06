Snapshot: Round Room celebrates new HQ in Fishers

Round Room LLC, the largest Verizon authorized retailer in the U.S., celebrated the opening of its new headquarters in Fishers Aug. 26 at 10300 Kincaid Dr. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, several charitable donations and tours of the facility. Round Room, which moved from Carmel, will occupy 80,000 square feet of the 190,000-square-foot building and will lease the remaining space to tenants. The new headquarters include a training and event center, nonprofit hub, dining area and fitness center. (Photos by Ann Marie Shambaugh)
