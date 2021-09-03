Man shot at 146th Street and River Road; suspect still at large 

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information following a shooting at 146th Street and River Road at 11:14 p.m. Sept. 2.

A press release from the HCSO stated deputies responded to the area for reports of a person shot. Upon arrival, they found a male victim who had sustained gunshot wounds. The victim, who has not been named by police, was transported to a hospital in Indianapolis and is in good condition.

The HCSO stated there’s no continued threat to the public. Preliminary information suggests the suspect fired several rounds from his vehicle at the victim’s vehicle while stationary at the traffic light.

The suspect’s vehicle is described as a metallic red four-door sedan, possibly a Hyundai Elantra, occupied by a single Black male in his early 20s. If anyone has information in the case, contact the Investigations Division at 317-776-9887, the HCSO Crime Tips line at 317-776-5848 or Crime Stoppers Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.