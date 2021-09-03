Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Man shot at 146th Street and River Road; suspect still at large 

Man shot at 146th Street and River Road; suspect still at large 

0
By on Carmel Community, Fishers Community, Noblesville Community, Westfield Community

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information following a shooting at 146th Street and River Road at 11:14 p.m. Sept. 2.

A press release from the HCSO stated deputies responded to the area for reports of a person shot. Upon arrival, they found a male victim who had sustained gunshot wounds. The victim, who has not been named by police, was transported to a hospital in Indianapolis and is in good condition.

The HCSO stated there’s no continued threat to the public. Preliminary information suggests the suspect fired several rounds from his vehicle at the victim’s vehicle while stationary at the traffic light.

The suspect’s vehicle is described as a metallic red four-door sedan, possibly a Hyundai Elantra, occupied by a single Black male in his early 20s. If anyone has information in the case, contact the Investigations Division at 317-776-9887, the HCSO Crime Tips line at 317-776-5848 or Crime Stoppers Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact
Share.

Related Posts