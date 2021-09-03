Teens die in early-morning crash after police pursuit

A crash in Boone County during the early hours of Sept. 3 resulted in the deaths of two teenagers, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

At approximately 4 a.m., police from the Lawrence Police Dept. were pursuing a 2013 black Kia Soul in the area of Pendleton Pike and Sheila Drive in Indianapolis. It lasted approximately 15 minutes before the LPD terminated the pursuit in the area of Interstate 65 and Traders Lane, in Indianapolis, according to a media release.

At approximately 4:23 a.m., the Boone County Communications Center received a call from a homeowner in the area of County Road 650 E. and State Road 32, reporting a car that was on fire outside their home. The caller advised that there were officers already at the scene and that they were extinguishing the fire. Police report the car was the Kia Soul. Soon after, a BCSO deputy arrived on-scene to find three Lawrence Police Officers attempting to render aid to the six juvenile occupants.

The Kia Soul driver, a 14-year-old male, and front passenger, a 13-year-old female, were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the BCSO. The other four occupants were removed from the vehicle and transported to nearby medical facilities for treatment. The rear occupants were two 12-year-old females, a 15-year-old male and a 16-year-old male. Police did not identify the occupants’ names or residences, as of the evening of Sept. 3.

As emergency personnel continued to arrive at the scene and render aid to the vehicle occupants, it was found through further investigation that the car was originally northbound on County Road 650 E. Once at State Road 32, the vehicle crossed the road, northbound, into a nearby yard and hit a tree head-on.

The BCSO is leading the ongoing investigation of the incident.