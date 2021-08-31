Indiana Performing Arts Theatre presents ‘Dreamgirls’

Indiana Performing Arts Theatre and KaidyDid Productions presents “Dreamgirls” at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 18 and 4 p.m. Sept. 19 at Murat Theatre at Old National Centre, 502 N. New Jersey St., Indianapolis.

“Dreamgirls” is a fictionalized story of the Motown girl groups of the 1960s, such as The Supremes and The Marvelettes.

Trina Dingle, executive director and Indianapolis resident, said Indiana Performing Arts Theatre was formed to give people of color more roles in musicals and plays on a more regular basis.

Dee DuVall, a Carmel resident, serves as artistic director. Kaila J. Adams is the talent development director.

The group usually presents two large-scale productions a year and two cabarets or readings.

“Our cast is 60 to 70 percent African American,” Dingle said. “Once a year we’ll have a more diverse cast.”

For more, visit ipacindy.tix.com.