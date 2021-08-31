Carmel library seeks teen artist to create mural for renovated building

Current Publishing
The Carmel Clay Public Library is searching for a young artist to create a mural for the greatly expanded teen space at the main library at 55 4th Ave. SE, which is undergoing renovations.

Students in ninth through 12th grade who live or attend school in Carmel can submit a mural concept through Dec. 15. The winning artist’s work will be transformed into a wallcovering for the new space, which contains a 115-foot wall, and the artist will receive a $2,000 stipend.

“Throughout my time at the library I have been continually impressed by the creativity and talent of Carmel teens,” CCPL Young Adult Services Manager Jamie Beckman stated. “We’re thrilled to give a teen artist the opportunity to play a part in making this space a place that teens can truly call their own.”

The new teen space will be on the first floor of the main library in an area that formerly held the audiovisual collection. It will contain young adult books and study and programming rooms. The renovated library is expected to open in late 2022. The library’s temporary location is at 2140 E. 116th St.

Find contest details at carmelclaylibrary.org/teens.

