Study shows Hamilton County residents earn the most money in the state

Hamilton County, Carmel Community, Fishers Community, Geist Community, Noblesville Community, Westfield Community

SmartAsset, a financial technology company, recently conduct a study that identified Hamilton County residents as the top earners in the state. The study analyzed data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Five-Year American Community Survey to determine the counties with the highest earners. For the full results, methodology and more, visit smartasset.com/mortgage/cost-of-living-calculator#Indiana/median-income.

Rank

County, State

Cost of Living

Median Income

Median Income Index

1

Hamilton

$47,770

$98,173

63.47

2

Boone

$44,430

$83,077

50.97

3

Hendricks

$44,326

$81,933

50.03

4

Hancock

$43,606

$74,072

43.52

5

Warrick

$42,207

$73,482

43.03

6

Johnson

$42,363

$72,440

42.17

7

Porter

$42,000

$71,152

41.10

8

Dearborn

$38,625

$68,658

39.04

9

LaGrange

$36,665

$64,498

35.59

10

Floyd

$38,145

$64,468

35.57

