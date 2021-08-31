Study shows Hamilton County residents earn the most money in the state

SmartAsset, a financial technology company, recently conduct a study that identified Hamilton County residents as the top earners in the state. The study analyzed data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Five-Year American Community Survey to determine the counties with the highest earners. For the full results, methodology and more, visit smartasset.com/mortgage/cost-of-living-calculator#Indiana/median-income.

Rank County, State Cost of Living Median Income Median Income Index 1 Hamilton $47,770 $98,173 63.47 2 Boone $44,430 $83,077 50.97 3 Hendricks $44,326 $81,933 50.03 4 Hancock $43,606 $74,072 43.52 5 Warrick $42,207 $73,482 43.03 6 Johnson $42,363 $72,440 42.17 7 Porter $42,000 $71,152 41.10 8 Dearborn $38,625 $68,658 39.04 9 LaGrange $36,665 $64,498 35.59 10 Floyd $38,145 $64,468 35.57