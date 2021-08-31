Study shows Hamilton County residents earn the most money in the state

SmartAsset, a financial technology company, recently conduct a study that identified Hamilton County residents as the top earners in the state. The study analyzed data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Five-Year American Community Survey to determine the counties with the highest earners. For the full results, methodology and more, visit smartasset.com/mortgage/cost-of-living-calculator#Indiana/median-income.
|
Rank
|
County, State
|
Cost of Living
|
Median Income
|
Median Income Index
|
1
|
Hamilton
|
$47,770
|
$98,173
|
63.47
|
2
|
Boone
|
$44,430
|
$83,077
|
50.97
|
3
|
Hendricks
|
$44,326
|
$81,933
|
50.03
|
4
|
Hancock
|
$43,606
|
$74,072
|
43.52
|
5
|
Warrick
|
$42,207
|
$73,482
|
43.03
|
6
|
Johnson
|
$42,363
|
$72,440
|
42.17
|
7
|
Porter
|
$42,000
|
$71,152
|
41.10
|
8
|
Dearborn
|
$38,625
|
$68,658
|
39.04
|
9
|
LaGrange
|
$36,665
|
$64,498
|
35.59
|
10
|
Floyd
|
$38,145
|
$64,468
|
35.57