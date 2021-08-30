Night & Day diversions – August 31, 2020

Beef & Boards
Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre will present “Newsies” through Oct. 3. For more, visit beefandboards.com.
Feinstein’s
Don Farrell’s Frank Sinatra tribute called “All The Way” will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 2 at Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael in Carmel. For more, visit feinsteinshc.com.
Fishers Blues Festival
The Fishers Blues Festival will be held at Nickel Plate District Amphitheater Sept. 3-4. The free concerts will start at 5:20 p.m. Sept. 3 and at 3 p.m. Sept. 4.
Carmel Symphony Orchestra
CSO will join Classical Mystery Tour, a Beatles tribute band, at 7 p.m. Sept. 5 at Coxhall Gardens. For more, visit carmelsymphony.org.