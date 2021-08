Get it at Next Door American Eatery, Broad Ripple

Ingredients:

1.5 oz. vodka

.5 oz. lemon juice

Blood Mary mix

Olive

Lemon wheel

Nashville hot chicken slider

Directions:

Fill a glass with ice, add vodka and lemon juice and then fill with Bloody Mary mix and stir. Garnish with an olive, lemon wheel and Nashville hot chicken slider.