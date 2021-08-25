Fishers opens registration for Mayor’s Youth Academy

Fishers residents who are juniors or seniors in high school have an opportunity for a deeper look into city government.

Registration for the 2021-22 Mayor’s Youth Academy is open until Sept. 3. Applicants must be a Fishers resident and a junior or senior in high school with a minimum GPA of 3.0. The program provides hands-on learning opportunities, builds community awareness and inspires future careers in public service, according to academy organizers.

In a City of Fishers YouTube video that was broadcasts on Aug. 18, Mayor Scott Fadness urged students to apply to the program.

“It’s a great opportunity for those of you that want to be a part of something bigger than yourselves,” Fadness said. “Maybe you want to give back or be in a profession of public service.”

Participants will work alongside Fadness on issues facing Fishers; learn about the interworking of city government; work on real-life issues with project-based learning activities; and explore career opportunities in human resources, engineering and economic development.

Mayor’s Youth Academy participants also will work on a project they can present to the Fishers City Council in 2022. Attendees meet on Wednesdays once per month for half a day. There also are tasks to be completed outside of the academy.

For more, visit fishers.in.us/711/Mayors-Youth-Academy.