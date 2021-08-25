Area hospitals update visitor restrictions

As the delta variant of COVID-19 leads to more positive cases across the region, local hospitals are updating visitor guidelines to keep patients and visitors safe. Below is a list of area hospitals and their visitor restrictions:

Ascension St. Vincent:

All approved visitors must screen negative for COVID-19 and wear a hospital-provided mask at all times. Visitors under the age of 18 unless aren’t permitted unless they are the parent of a patient. Adult patients can have up to two visitors at a time. COVID-19 positive patients and patients under investigation for COVID-19 are allowed one daily visitor who is either a support person, family member, legal representation or clergy member.

Community Health Network:

Visitation hours are from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. Masks must be worn inside the facility at all times. Personal masks are required upon entry, but Community will provide masks to wear inside the hospital. All visitors must be 18 or older and will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms and exposure upon arrival.

Non-COVID-19 patients are permitted two visitors at a time per day. The visitors must be the same two visitors with no rotation until the following day. One visitor is permitted to spend the night. ICU overnight visitation will be arranged on an as-needed basis. COVID-19 patients are permitted visitors by appointment only. Visits may be for one hour, with no more than two hours per week. A signed waiver is required to visit a COVID-19 patient, and the visitor must wear personal protective equipment.

Behavioral health patients are permitted visitors by appointment only, and only one visitor per patient.

Maternity center patients are permitted two authorized visitors for the duration of their stay, one of which can be in the room 24/7.

More visitor restrictions can be found at ecommunity.com.

IU Health:

IU Health has reduced permitted visitors from four to two for most patients. Patients with COVID-19 are permitted two adult visitors wearing personal protective equipment provided by IU Health. All visitors to COVID-19 patient rooms must check in at the nurses’ station before entering the patient’s room. A hospital team member will help the visitor put on all required PPE. Before leaving the patient’s room, visitors should call a nurse or hospital team member to assist with removing PPE.

Visitors must follow all COVID-19 protocols while on-site, such as screening negative for COVID-19, wearing a surgical mask at all times if older than 2, practicing hand hygiene and maintaining social distance.

Riverview Health:

Visiting hours at Riverview Health are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Visitors must use Entrances 1, 2 or 3 and be screened for illness upon entry. Visitors younger than 18 are not permitted, and all visitors and patients must wear a face mask. Non-COVID-19 patients may have one visitor at a time, and COVID-19 patients are permitted one designated visitor per day.

Maternity center visitation differs. Each maternity patient is permitted one overnight support person and two visitors at a time.

Witham Health Services:

All visitors will be screened at entry points using CDC-recommended questions and should be symptom free for the past 48 hours. Hospital inpatient visitor hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, and patients can have up to three visitors at once, including children who are accompanied by an adult. Visitors must remain in the patient’s room during visits.

A patient who is not in quarantine but is in the Extended Care Unit is permitted two visitors at one time. Maternity center patients can have two designated support visitors at once.

COVID-19 positive patients are permitted one support person in full personal protective equipment. The visitor must be asymptomatic and with no current positive COVID-19 status.

End-of-life patients have no visitor restrictions.

Everyone is required to wear a face covering at all times and follow social distancing and hand-hygiene guidelines, including children. Appropriate masks must remain in place, ensuring the nose and mouth are covered, or the privilege of visitation will not be honored.