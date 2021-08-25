Barton set to open Harmony Dentistry in Westfield

Dr. Jessie Barton has created a way to provide books to children as she grows her new dental practice in Westfield.

Barton is partnering with the Indy Book project, an organization that provides books to children in need around Indianapolis.

“For every new patient that comes into my office, we’ll be donating a book to the Indy Book Project to help around community and get kids reading,” Barton said. “My husband, Matt, and I both were and are huge bookworms, and it’s one of the things we have really emphasized with our kids. We have 2-year-old and 4-year-old boys. My boys have an insane amount of books around our home.

“I wanted to help spread that love and joy of reading to other children in the community that don’t have that.”

Barton and her family live in Zionsville. Barton said she hopes the practice will be ready to open in mid-October. The practice will be called Harmony Dentistry. It is at 1509 S. Waterleaf Dr.

“I’m excited to be in a growing area and connect with the families in that area,” she said.

Barton, who has been practicing for five years, has been working for another practice in Indianapolis.

“My husband is going to be my jack-of-all-trades behind the scenes,” Barton said. “He’s a physical therapist, so he’ll be treating some patients for TMD or TMJ (temporomandibular joint disorder) through the practice as well. It’s the pain in the jaw, so we work together to treat that. He’s going to be more on management side, initially.”

Barton graduated from the Indiana University School of Dentistry in 2016.

“Our office is going to have a more comprehensive approach where we treat our patients as the whole person, not just their teeth,” Barton said. “We’re going to work to educate them on how their teeth and their mouth is the gateway to the rest of their body and how everything is interconnected to your overall health and oral health.”