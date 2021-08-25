Zionsville Fall Festival to commemorate 9/11 anniversary

The Zionsville Fall Festival will conduct an honor guard ceremony on Sept. 11 to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

The ceremony will begin at 12:15 p.m. with an honor guard consisting of Zionsville Police Dept. officers, Zionsville Fire Dept. firefighters and Boone County Sheriff’s officers.

“With the 20th anniversary of 9/11 falling on Saturday, we partnered with the Zionsville Fire Department, Zionsville Police Department and the Boone County Sheriff’s Honor Guard to have their tribute in Zionsville Lions Park,” fall festival chairman Tim Reinhart stated in an email to Current.

The ceremony will be presented after the Saturday morning festival parade. Afterward, Zionsville Mayor Emily Styron will deliver a message to the community.

Reinhart said historical photos and articles from 9/11 will be on display at the Lion’s Park Gazebo.

At 12:35 p.m., the ceremony will conclude with Miss Indiana Braxton Hiser and Miss Indiana’s Outstanding Teen Kate Dimmett performing “God Bless America” and the national anthem.