At the table with Anna: Fresh Basil Café

Where to go: Fresh Basil Café

Address: 313 Water St., Saugatuck, Mich.

What to get: Salmon bowl

Price: $14.99

Anna’s take: This week’s column takes a bit of a different spin. I recently took a vacation to Michigan and stopped at Saugatuck, the halfway point to my destination, on the way back home. After a friend mentioned how much they loved visiting Saugatuck, I thought it would be a good idea to share one of the quaint town’s restaurants with our readers. Saugatuck has lots of waterfront-dining opportunities and endless restaurant options, but my travel companion (my mother) and I needed something quick and easy so we could beat a fast-approaching storm. We stopped at Fresh Basil Café, a little café with-gluten free and vegan options. I ordered the salmon bowl, a delicious, fresh bowl of baby spinach topped with almonds, cucumbers, green onions, tomatoes, quinoa and, of course, salmon. It was drizzled with a tasty poppy seed dressing. My mother ordered the lobster roll and also was happy with her meal.

Saugatuck makes for an excellent weekend getaway, or at three hours away, it could even be a day trip if you’re feeling ambitious.