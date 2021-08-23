Current Publishing
You are at:»»»At the table with Anna: Fresh Basil Café
Fresh Basil Café offers gluten-free options, like the salmon bowl. (Photo by Anna Skinner)

At the table with Anna: Fresh Basil Café

0
By on Restaurants

Where to go: Fresh Basil Café

Address: 313 Water St., Saugatuck, Mich.

What to get: Salmon bowl

Price: $14.99

Anna’s take: This week’s column takes a bit of a different spin. I recently took a vacation to Michigan and stopped at Saugatuck, the halfway point to my destination, on the way back home. After a friend mentioned how much they loved visiting Saugatuck, I thought it would be a good idea to share one of the quaint town’s restaurants with our readers. Saugatuck has lots of waterfront-dining opportunities and endless restaurant options, but my travel companion (my mother) and I needed something quick and easy so we could beat a fast-approaching storm. We stopped at Fresh Basil Café, a little café with-gluten free and vegan options. I ordered the salmon bowl, a delicious, fresh bowl of baby spinach topped with almonds, cucumbers, green onions, tomatoes, quinoa and, of course, salmon. It was drizzled with a tasty poppy seed dressing. My mother ordered the lobster roll and also was happy with her meal.

Saugatuck makes for an excellent weekend getaway, or at three hours away, it could even be a day trip if you’re feeling ambitious.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact
Share.

Related Posts