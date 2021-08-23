Blueprint for Improvement: A modern master bath in Indy

Built in 1998, this home is on Indianapolis’ north side. The new owners wanted to update the outdated master bath with sleek, modern finishes.

Floating vanities in a warm maple finish replaced the floor-based cabinetry. LED lighting was added below for additional ambiance.

Dark gray granite was used for the vanity countertops and the shower bench.

The walk-in shower was updated with ceramic tile and a frameless door. Oil-rubbed bronze fixtures add style to the space.

A sculptural freestanding tub replaced the jet-style tub.

The cathedral ceiling is accentuated with an artistic crystal chandelier.