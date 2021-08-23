Blueprint for Improvement: A modern master bath in Indy

Built in 1998, this home is on Indianapolis’ north side. The new owners wanted to update the outdated master bath with sleek, modern finishes.
- Floating vanities in a warm maple finish replaced the floor-based cabinetry. LED lighting was added below for additional ambiance.
- Dark gray granite was used for the vanity countertops and the shower bench.
- The walk-in shower was updated with ceramic tile and a frameless door. Oil-rubbed bronze fixtures add style to the space.
- A sculptural freestanding tub replaced the jet-style tub.
- The cathedral ceiling is accentuated with an artistic crystal chandelier.