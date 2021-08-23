Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Blueprint for Improvement: A modern master bath in Indy
After

Blueprint for Improvement: A modern master bath in Indy

0
By on Blueprint For Improvement

Built in 1998, this home is on Indianapolis’ north side. The new owners wanted to update the outdated master bath with sleek, modern finishes.

Before

  • Floating vanities in a warm maple finish replaced the floor-based cabinetry.  LED lighting was added below for additional ambiance.
  • Dark gray granite was used for the vanity countertops and the shower bench.
  • The walk-in shower was updated with ceramic tile and a frameless door.  Oil-rubbed bronze fixtures add style to the space.
  • A sculptural freestanding tub replaced the jet-style tub.
  • The cathedral ceiling is accentuated with an artistic crystal chandelier.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact
Share.

Related Posts