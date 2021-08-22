Stritch to bring ‘Billy’s Place’ to Feinstein’s

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, singer/pianist Billy Stritch decided to perform livestreams on his Facebook page.

Stritch’s show, “Billy’s Place,” will be presented at 7:30 Aug. 26 at Feinstein’s at the Hotel Carmichael in Carmel.

Stritch started doing livestreams with his friend, actress/singer Linda Lavin, shortly after the pandemic started in mid-March 2020. He eventually decided to do the performances on his own.

“I’ve done 58 weeks of the livestreams, so the show is culled from a lot of the songs that I have visited during the livestreams, so it’s a mix of stuff,” Stritch said. “It’s been a tremendous creative challenge for me. It’s given me a chance to rediscover or discover anew a lot of great songs that I either knew before and never performed or always wanted to learn or didn’t know at all.

“It’s been great because I’ve been able to get my music out there to such a wider audience.”

At Feinstein’s, Stritch said he will perform a Hoagy Carmichael song, a Bobby Troup song and some Brazilian music.

“It’s a great chance for me rather than doing a tribute to a composer or singer to really give a variety,” Stritch said. “I get to tell stories about what songs mean to me and what songs mean to my career. There are great standards. I rediscovered some of my old favorites like ‘Skylark,’ ‘That Old Feeling,’ ‘I Thought About You’ and ‘Teach Me Tonight.’ They’re in the show as well as some more obscure songs because I always like to mix that up a little bit.”

Stritch said he has heard glowing reviews about Feinstein’s, which opened earlier this year.

“It’s always exciting to go to a new space, especially when you’ve heard good things in advance,” he said.

Stritch has performed several times at Feinstein’s clubs in Los Angeles (Vitello’s) and New York (54 Below).

Stritch was a longtime accompanist, music director and opening act for Lisa Minnelli.

“Twenty-five years with Liza was a fabulous experience,” Stritch said. “That took me all over the world and all sorts of venues. I’ve done a lot of work with Marilyn Maye, who I’ve known since I was 17.”

Stritch toured with Tony Bennett as a pianist and musical director in 2016-17.

Stritch appeared at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel with 4 Girls 4 on Feb. 20, 2020. He accompanied Maureen McGovern, Andrea McArdle, Donna McKechnie and Faith Prince.

For more, visit feinsteinshc.com.