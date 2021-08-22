Fishers resident takes first and third in State Fair contest

Christina Keel, a 19-year resident of Fishers and a senior associate at Eli Lily and Co., entered three photos in the 2021 Indiana State Fair competition’s mobile photography category and placed first and third. Although it was her first time entering the contest, she is not new to photography. Her father Tom Reidy, who died in 2013, was an amateur photographer who himself entered photos into the State Fair competition. “I like to think that his love of photography lives on through my eyes,” Keel said.

