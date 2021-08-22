Fishers supports families of local teens killed in car accident

The deaths of Brianna Foster, 18, and twins Elleana and Isabella Gaddis, 17, all of Fishers, in a South Carolina car accident on Aug. 16 caused by an alleged drunk driver, has cast a pall across the city. In the aftermath, the community has stepped up to offer support and encouragement to the grieving families.

At City Hall on Aug. 16, Mayor Scott Fadness opened the Fishers City Council meeting by solemnly announcing the accident, which was followed by a moment of silence.

GoFundMe pages were created for all three girls and their families the day after the tragedy. As of Aug. 18, nearly 14,000 people had donated more than $85,000 for the Gaddis sisters, well above the $50,000 goal for the page. Brianna Foster’s page was closing in on a $40,000 goal.

The Jack’s Donuts store in Fishers, 13578 E. 131 St., donated all of its Aug. 17 sales to the girls families. The shop sold out of products in two hours but stayed open until after 10 a.m. collecting donations and selling drinks. The store’s owner, Angi Bone, is a friend of Fosters’ mother and knew Foster, calling her “a beautiful young lady inside and out.”

At Hamilton Southeastern High School, where Foster was a recent graduate and the Gaddis sisters attended, tributes for the family were planned during the Aug. 20 season-opening football game. Balloons were scheduled to be released in honor of the girls, along with a moment of silence before kickoff.

To donate to the pages, visit, gf.me/v/c/f7b9/brianna-fosters-funeral-expenses for Foster and gf.me/v/c/f7b9/gaddis-funeral-expenses for the Gaddis sisters.