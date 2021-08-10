Communities Allied for Racial Equity conducted a Celebration for Equity in Education July 31 at the Carter Green in Carmel. The event provided opportunities for Hamilton County residents to show support for equity work being done in the county’s school districts. From left, CARE members Remi Shirayanagi, Aanchal Agarwal and Sage Mehta. (Photos by Anna Skinner) Amari Williams, a student at Prairie Trace Elementary, plays cornhole at the event. From left, Sarah Crews, Agnes Schade, Al Scahde, Dani Schade and Evie Mayer attend the event. From left, Julia Ammons, Mahesh Gupta, Jacob Schilling, Elie Anania and Hayden Elefante attend the event. Snapshot: Celebration of Equity in Education held July 31 0 By Current Publishing on August 10, 2021 Carmel Community Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free! Email (required) *First Name Select list(s) to subscribe toMorning BriefingEntertainmentFood/DiningBreaking News Yes, I would like to receive emails from Current Publishing. (You can unsubscribe anytime)Constant Contact Use. Please leave this field blank.By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact Share. Twitter Facebook Google+ Pinterest LinkedIn Tumblr Email