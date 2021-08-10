Posh Picnic returns Aug. 21 to support Coxhall Gardens

The Posh Picnic was created in 2018 as a fundraiser to support Carmel’s Coxhall Mansion and grounds.

Guests provide their own favorite culinary delights, refreshments and table settings. The Posh Picnic is set for 6:30 to 11 p.m. Aug. 21 in a tented Cripe Pavilion in the Coxhall Gardens, 11677 Towne Rd., on the southeast corner of the Coxhall Estate. Carmel residents Mary Robinson and Audrey Nelson serve as co-chairs of the event, which is sponsored by the Coxhall Guild and Friends of Hamilton County Parks.

This will be the third Posh Picnic. There was no Posh Picnic in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The funds are used to improve Coxhall Gardens,” Robinson said. “The proceeds from the 2019 event provided a new covered outdoor learning center that provided shade for the picnic tables as well as three bronze statues in the Children’s Garden.”

The learning center space was completed in 2020 and the statues were finished this year. There are future plans for a conservatory on the grounds, Robinson said.

“We want to make it as kid-friendly and fun as we can make it,” Robinson said of the Children’s Garden.

The band Free But Not Cheap, a rock ‘n’ roll cover band, will provide entertainment.

“The previous two years I was surprised with how much people danced,” Robinson said. “It’s a very festive area.”

There is a a tablescape challenge with prizes awarded for most posh, most creative, most fun and people’s choice.

Reservations are $50 per person, $350 for a table of eight and $425 for a table of 10.

For ticket information, visit myhamiltoncountyparks.com or Coxhallguild.org for ticket information.