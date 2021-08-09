Current Publishing
Night & Day diversions – August 10, 2020

Beef & Boards

Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre presents “The Sound of Music” through Aug. 15. For more, visit beefandboards.com.

Feinstein’s

Mark William will perform at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 13-14 at Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael in Carmel. For more, visit feinsteinshc.com.

Center for the Performing Arts

The Live at the Center series will feature Crescent Ulmer and the Tall Boys at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 11 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. Admission is $5 for in-person. To register for the free livestream, visit thecenterpresents.org.

