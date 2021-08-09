At the table with Anna: Next Door American Eatery 

Where to go: Next Door American Eatery



Address: 4573 N. College Ave., Indianapolis

What to get: Peruvian chicken bowl

Price: $14.95

Anna’s take: Next Door American Eatery in south Broad Ripple recently reopened with a new brand and some exciting and delicious menu options. My favorite was the Peruvian chicken bowl, made with a rainbow of ingredients like chicken, rice, pickled chilis, pickled red onion, spiced mango, creamy avocado and cilantro. Another incredible dish was the mussels ($16.95), a bowl full of meaty mussels steeped in Mexican lager, Cholula hot sauce, tomatoes, cilantro and lime juice. I loved the mussels, but the real winner was the broth, which I hope to make at home because it was so warm and comforting with a slight kick to it. I also loved the crispy halloumi naan ($11.95), a vegetarian dish with thick, fried halloumi cheese atop warm naan with tamarind chutney, cilantro chutney, sweet yogurt, curry aioli, mango, pickled red onion and a delightful herb salad. Another good vegetarian option for nonmeat eaters is the Szechuan chilled noodles ($13.95), a cool bowl of noodles, shiitake mushrooms, snap peas, sprouts, cucumbers and black vinegar sauce. The Szechuan chilled noodles were cool and refreshing, great for lunch on a summer day.

I left Next Door American Eatery feeling full but healthy, not overstuffed and lethargic and in desperate need of a nap like after most of my reviews. It’s a great option for health-conscious folks as well as those who want vegetarian or gluten-free options.