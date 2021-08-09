Current Publishing
Blueprint for Improvement: Fresh curb appeal in Carmel

This 1997 home is in Carmel’s Bayhill neighborhood. The owners wanted to update the exterior with fresh, modern finishes to increase curb appeal.

  • The front door, sidelights and transom windows were all updated, as was the door hardware and exterior light fixtures.
  • The decorative corbels were removed, and the columns were updated with decorative trim.
  • The sidewalk and porch were resurfaced with a concrete overlay.
  • Rough-sawn cedar trim was added above the front window and the garage doors.
  • The home got a fresh coat of paint to complete this gorgeous transformation.

