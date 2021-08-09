Blueprint for Improvement: Fresh curb appeal in Carmel

This 1997 home is in Carmel’s Bayhill neighborhood. The owners wanted to update the exterior with fresh, modern finishes to increase curb appeal.

The front door, sidelights and transom windows were all updated, as was the door hardware and exterior light fixtures.

The decorative corbels were removed, and the columns were updated with decorative trim.

The sidewalk and porch were resurfaced with a concrete overlay.

Rough-sawn cedar trim was added above the front window and the garage doors.

The home got a fresh coat of paint to complete this gorgeous transformation.