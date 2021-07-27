Current Publishing
Road work to begin this week on U.S. 31 bridges in Hamilton County

Road Construction, Carmel Community, Westfield Community

INDOT will soon begin maintenance on a number of bridge decks on U.S. 31 in Hamilton County.

Work is scheduled to start this week on multiple bridges. It will affect both directions of U.S. 31 from 181st Street to Range Line Road.

The project is scheduled to be complete in mid-October. During construction, there will be intermittent lane closures and ramp restrictions. There will always be one lane open in each direction on U.S. 31 throughout construction.

The only full closures scheduled in this project are the Keystone Parkway/U.S. 31 ramps. Details on the closure of those ramps will come at a later date.

Work will occur on a total of 21 bridge decks in the area.

For the latest updates about closures and lane restrictions, follow @INDOTEast on Twitter and INDOT East Central on Facebook.

