Man arrested at Carmel school board meeting after handgun falls out of pocket 

A Carmel man was arrested July 26 after a handgun fell out of his pocket during a Carmel Clay Schools board meeting.

Robert Lesher, 69, has been charged with possession of a firearm on school property, a level 6 felony. He was transported to the Hamilton County Jail.

A Carmel Police Dept. officer saw the gun fall from Lesher’s pocket during the meeting and immediately seized the weapon. Lesher was handcuffed and led out of the room.

Police don’t believe Lesher posed a threat to anyone attending the school board meeting or otherwise.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Carmel Police Dept. at 317-571-2500 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477. Reference CPD case number 2021-51309.