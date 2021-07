Beef & Boards

Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre is presenting “The Sound of Music” through Aug. 15. For more, visit beefandboards.com.

Feinstein’s

Natalie Douglas will perform at Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael at 7:30 p.m. July 30-31. For more, visit feinsteinshc.com.

Civic Theatre

The Civic Theatre’s Young Artists Program will present “Saturday Night Fever” July 29 to Aug. 1. There will be 7 p.m. performances July 29-31 and a 2 p.m. show Aug. 1. For more, visit civictheatre.org.