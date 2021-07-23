Carmel Clay Public Library Foundation’s Guilded Leaf authors luncheon to feature diverse group

For Carmel Clay Public Library Foundation Executive Director Elizabeth Hamilton, there is always excitement in the air when her organization announces the group of authors for the annual fundraising luncheon.

“The thing I really love about this group of authors are the diversity of who they are as individuals as well as what they write,” Hamilton said. “From this book selection there is a little bit of something for everybody. I feel this will draw a great audience for us with their selection of authors and books this year.”

The foundation announced the lineup July 21 for The Guilded Leaf 17th Annual Book & Author Luncheon, which is set for 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 7 at Ritz Charles.

The Writers at the Pavilion event will be held from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Oct. 6 at the Ritz Charles Garden Pavilion.

Two of the authors have local ties. Children’s author and illustrator Rob Harrell is a Zionsville resident. Harrell transferred his talents as comic strip creator to children’s books. His latest novel, “Batpig: When Pigs Fly,” features a super-swine hero fighting for justice.

Lori Rader-Day, who lives in Chicago, is originally from Lebanon. Rader-Day’s latest mystery thriller is “Death at Greenway.”

The other authors are nonfiction writer Judy Batalion, novelist Kristy Woodson Harvey, novelist, playwright and screenwriter Chris Hauty and author and historian Laurence Leamer.

Leamer’s book “Capote’s Women” centers on the story behind Truman Capote’s never-published final novel, “Answered Prayers,” and Capote’s ultimate betrayal of the group of female friends he called swans.

The Guilded Leaf events are the foundation’s signature annual fundraiser and helps support the library’s programs for all ages.

“Coming off the pandemic, we’re all excited to be out and experiencing things again,” Hamilton said. “I think this group of authors will be a wonderful group for our audience to experience.”

The authors share insights into their lives and writing. A raffle, silent auction and book signings also take place at the luncheon. The cost is $70 or $1,200 for a corporate table of 10. The cost is $70 for the Writers at the Pavilion event.

There are 200 tickets for Writers at the Pavilion and 500 tickets for the luncheon.

“I would encourage people to buy tickets early, because we anticipate we will sell out of both events,” Hamilton said.

For more, call 317-814-3984 or visit carmelclaylibrary.org/guilded-leaf.