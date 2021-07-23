Letter: Thankful for inaugural Pride event in Carmel

Editor,

I would like to extend a round of thanks to everyone involved in producing Carmel’s Inaugural Pride event.

To all the Carmel High School students who took the idea of a Pride event from conceptualization to reality, I am so impressed with your ability to organize and create a fun and welcoming event for our whole community to enjoy.

Thank you to my church, St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church, for hosting a booth at the event and modeling God’s love. Thank you also to city councilor Miles Nelson and Mayor Jim Brainard for officially proclaiming June LGBT Pride Month. And thank you to Current in Carmel for keeping us all informed leading up to the event.

LGBTQ youth especially face unique challenges, and studies show that LGBTQ youth who had access to spaces that affirmed their sexual orientation and gender identity reported lower rates of attempting suicide. That’s why it was so important that for one beautiful (and at times rainy) afternoon, Carmel came together to create an LGBTQ-affirming space on Carter Green.

May that spirit of inclusivity radiate into the community to help make Carmel a more welcoming place. I can’t wait to see what next year’s event looks like.

Missy Eltz, Carmel