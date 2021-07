The Jazz on the Monon series, powered by Kiplish Audio, has returned to Monon Plaza in Carmel. The free concerts will be held every Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. through Sept. 30 The concerts started July 8.

The remaining schedule: July 22: Austin Johnson; July 29: Sammi Lorena; Aug. 5:: Joe Filipow; Aug. 12,: REDOUX!; Aug 19: The Sax Guy; Aug. 26: Shane Rodimel; Sept. 2: Kassey King; Sept. 9: Kayla Behforouz; Sept. 16: Benito DiBartoli; Sept. 23: Cathy Morris and Sept. 30: J. Elliot.