Fishers Fire Dept. hires teacher as Community Risk Reduction coordinator

The Fishers Fire Dept. has a new Community Risk Reduction coordinator. Ashley Heckly, who has spent a decade in education, including the past eight at Hamilton Southeastern High School, is heading back to the classroom to educate Fishers youth about safety and fire prevention.

“When I started teaching, I thought I would always be teaching science in the classroom environment,” Heckly said. “I didn’t even know that this was a possibility until I met (FFD captain) John (Mehling) a couple of years ago. I became connected with the Fishers Fire Dept. through my previous job as a science teacher at HSE High School.

“I had previously worked with Capt. John Mehling creating projects for some of my kids last year.”

Heckly will not only be working throughout the HSE school district but also visiting earlier child education facilities, like day cares, and in larger public gathers to promote safety.

“Within schools, it will be K through 12, but then we will also try to set up community outreach to all ages, adults included,” Heckly said.

Heckly has lived Fishers for eight years but grew up in Coldwater, Mich. She attended Michigan State University before transferring to Trine University, where she graduated. He first job in Fishers was at Riverside Junior High School, where she taught eighth grade and high school for a couple of years before spending the last six years at Hamilton Southeaster High School.