Fishers Blues lineup set

Fishers Parks has announced the lineup for the ninth annual Fishers Blues Fest, which will be presented Sept. 3-4 at the Nickel Plate District Amphitheater, 6 Municipal Dr. The free event will conclude the annual Fishers Summer Concert Series and includes performances by renowned local and national award-winning blues artists.

No tickets are required for this free admission first-come, first-served event for all ages. Restrooms, hand-washing stations and hand sanitizer will be available on-site. Patrons are encouraged to wear face masks if they are not fully vaccinated. While no outside alcohol is allowed, vendors will be on-site selling alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, food and refreshments. Coolers, chairs and blankets are welcome.

The 2021 Fishers Blues Fest lineup includes: Sept. 3: Agents of Redemption, 5:20 p.m. Lil’ Red & The Rooster, 6:50 p.m. and Bobby Rush, 8:15 p.m. Sept. 4: Doug Henthorn, 3 p.m.; Mr. Kinetik, 4 p.m.; Joanna Connor, 5:45 p.m.; Bernard Allison, 7:15 p.m. and Brandon “Taz” Niederauer, 8:45 p.m.

For information on the full summer concert season, visit npdamp.com. The site includes exclusive event information and artist videos. Fishers Parks continues to monitor federal, state and local COVID-19 guidelines daily, and will adapt accordingly.